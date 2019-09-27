News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Maddison injury a concern for Leicester boss Rodgers

By Press Association
Friday, September 27, 2019 - 04:12 PM

James Maddison is a major injury concern for Leicester ahead of their Premier League game against Newcastle.

The midfielder is battling to be fit after taking a knock to his ankle during the 2-1 win against Tottenham.

Maddison looked to be in considerable discomfort in the late stages of last weekend’s game, raising concerns about his availability for Sunday.

Foxes boss Brendan Rodgers gave an update on the 22-year-old at his press conference on Friday afternoon, saying: “We’ll see over the next couple of days but obviously he’s a doubt.

“He is back out and has put some weight on his ankle so we will see. It’s the risk of whether he’s going to last. It’s questionable whether he will play or not and we’ll see over the next couple of days.

“When you have a player of that importance it is always disappointing when he’s not available, but for us it is always about the team. If he isn’t fit then there’s an opportunity for someone else.”

Rodgers said he will give Maddison “every chance” of passing a fitness test and also confirmed that the rest of his squad was available.

“He’s a big talent and he’s been great but what has pleased me this week has been the squad,” said Rodgers.

“We did very well here last week against Tottenham and then we made some changes in the week (at Luton) and the rhythm, intensity and speed in the team was still the same.

“We’ve got a really strong squad and everyone else is fit and ready.”

Newcastle have had a tough start to the season, winning just once so far under Steve Bruce, but Rodgers has backed his opposite number and is expecting a difficult test on Sunday at the King Power Stadium.

“It was going to be difficult coming in after Rafa (Benitez) but Steve is a great manager who is very experienced,” said Rodgers.

“The more experience, the better you become. He’s from the area, he knows the feelings of the people. There won’t be anybody working harder to make it right there.

“He understands what the club is about and, for us, we expect a very tough game.”

- Press Association

Brendan RodgersJames MaddisonPremier LeagueLeicesterTOPIC: Leicester City

