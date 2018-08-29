Home»Sport

Lyon confirm 'interest' in signing Moussa Dembele from Celtic

Wednesday, August 29, 2018 - 03:55 PM

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers has confirmed "big interest" from one club in Moussa Dembele - amid speculation about a move back to France.

It comes after the striker missed training ahead of tomorrow's Europa League play-off tie against Suduva.

The 22-year-old French striker, who joined the Parkhead club from Fulham two seasons ago, has been linked with a move to Ligue 1 sides Lyon and Marseilles.

Dembele was at Celtic Park with his representatives to discuss his future while his team-mates trained at Lennoxtown in preparation for the second leg of the tie which stands at 1-1 from the first game in Lithuania last week.

Rodgers would not confirm whether Lyon were the club he was referring to but confirmed his other French striker Odsonne Edouard was back in training after recovering from a knock.

He said: "There's a lot going on with Moussa at the moment. Moussa and his representatives were at the club today speaking with the club.

"There is speculation around him. Moussa is not a player we want to lose. It is on-going discussions. There hasn't been an official bid as far as I am aware but interest.

"He is available for the game but I will speak to him later on."

Lyon later confirmed their interest in Dembele.

Club president Jean-Michel Aulas said in a quote posted on Lyon's official Twitter account: "We are interested in Dembele. We got in touch with him, he's interested. It's a possible path, but there are others."


