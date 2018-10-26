Home»Sport

Luton looking into racist abuse allegations

Friday, October 26, 2018 - 01:48 PM

Luton are assisting Bedfordshire Police following allegations of racist abuse by supporters in Tuesday’s game with Accrington.

The Sky Bet League One club say a journalist reported a fan for making racist comments towards an Accrington player during Luton’s 4-1 win at Kenilworth Road.

A visiting spectator has since taken to social media to accuse some Luton supporters of racist chanting.

“Luton Town Football club are aware of incidents relating to allegations of racist comments by spectators during Tuesday night’s game against Accrington Stanley at Kenilworth Road,” reads a lengthy statement on the club’s website.

“The club has found no evidence to back up the accusations and we await police advice before conclusion.”

Luton say they have listened to match commentaries and audio from the game, as well as consulting supporters’ groups and spectators close to the press box.

The club also warned supporters of their strong stance on any form of discrimination.

“Any Luton Town supporter found to have made discriminatory comments will have sanctions imposed by the club and offered educational help on such an important issue,” continues the statement.

“We take the allegations extremely seriously and will continue to help Bedfordshire Police with their enquiries.

“We will update supporters again when those further investigations have been concluded.”

- Press Association


