News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Lukaku absent for United’s Norway visit as Inter Milan move beckons

Lukaku absent for United’s Norway visit as Inter Milan move beckons
By Press Association
Monday, July 29, 2019 - 12:46 PM

Romelu Lukaku has been left out of Manchester United’s travelling squad for Tuesday’s friendly against Kristiansund in Norway.

Lukaku was with United for their pre-season tour of Australia, Singapore and China, but knocks meant the striker missed all four matches.

PA understands Lukaku has been the subject of a failed 60 million euros (£54 million) bid by Inter Milan, with United giving the Serie A giants a deadline to agree a deal.

On Sunday, a picture appeared on the 26-year-old’s social media accounts of him and his agent Federico Pastorello, accompanied by the message “soon to be continued.”

Lukaku’s name was then missing from the 26-player travelling party that United announced on their official website on Monday morning ahead of Tuesday’s match at Oslo’s Ullevaal Stadium.

Lukaku, after picking up an ankle injury, trained on his own on the eve of the final match of the tour, last week’s 2-1 win against Tottenham in Shanghai.

Defender Eric Bailly is not part of the group heading to Norway after he sustained a knee injury in the victory over Spurs.

Forward Alexis Sanchez is another not included after limping out of Chile’s Copa America third-place play-off match against Argentina earlier this month. Full-back Matteo Darmian is also absent.

Tuesday’s game, in boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s homeland, is United’s penultimate pre-season fixture as they face AC Milan in Cardiff on Saturday.

Squad: De Gea, Grant, Pereira, Romero; Dalot, Jones, Lindelof, Rojo, Shaw, Smalling, Tuanzebe, Wan-Bissaka, Young; Fred, Gomes, James, Lingard, Mata, Matic, McTominay, Pereira, Pogba; Chong, Greenwood, Martial, Rashford.

- Press Association

READ MORE

Conway denies UEFA are now calling shots at FAI

More on this topic

Can Solskjaer bring the good times back to Manchester United?Can Solskjaer bring the good times back to Manchester United?

Manchester United defender Eric Bailly sustains another injuryManchester United defender Eric Bailly sustains another injury

Butt named as head of first-team development by Manchester UnitedButt named as head of first-team development by Manchester United

David De Gea: I’d love to be handed Manchester United captaincyDavid De Gea: I’d love to be handed Manchester United captaincy

Alexis SanchezEric BaillyInter MilanOle Gunnar SolskjaerRomelu LukakuPremier LeagueMan UtdTOPIC: Manchester United FC

More in this Section

Former All-Ireland final referee says Seán Cleere shouldn't have been in charge of Tipp v WexfordFormer All-Ireland final referee says Seán Cleere shouldn't have been in charge of Tipp v Wexford

Five things we learned from the German Grand PrixFive things we learned from the German Grand Prix

Refereeing controversies and other talking points after the weekend's hurling semi-finalsRefereeing controversies and other talking points after the weekend's hurling semi-finals

Football rumours from the mediaFootball rumours from the media


Lifestyle

She was enjoying her job as a management consultant but a change in career has Lesley Emin feeling as high as the tallest peaks in the west, she tells Lorna Siggins.Ageing with attitude: How Lesley is blazing a new trail in life

Psychotherapist Lucy Beresford says there’s a lot we can take away from the hit reality show.7 lessons we can learn from this year’s Love Island couples, according to a relationship expert

A serious veggie dinner option.How to make Ainsley Harriott’s baked cauliflower with black beans and coconut

Certain people are trying to make hipster jeans happen again.Will 2019 be the year low-rise jeans make a comeback?

More From The Irish Examiner

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, July 27, 2019

  • 4
  • 29
  • 30
  • 33
  • 40
  • 42
  • 41

Full Lotto draw results »