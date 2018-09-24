Home»Sport

Luka Modric named the best player in the world – Twitter reacts

Monday, September 24, 2018 - 10:21 PM

Real Madrid and Croatia midfielder Luka Modric has won the FIFA men’s player of the year award, beating Mohamed Salah and Cristiano Ronaldo to the prize.

For the 33-year-old, the prize caps a remarkable 12 months which saw him play an integral role in Real’s third straight Champions League victory and then lead Croatia to their first ever World Cup final.

Here, we have a look at the social media reaction to Modric’s award success.

Modric was also named in the team of the year in a two-man midfield alongside N’Golo Kante with Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Eden Hazard in front of them and Ronaldo up front.

David de Gea was named in goal, while Dani Alves grabbed one full-back spot, with Real Madrid trio Rafael Varane, Sergio Ramos and Marcelo completing the defence as world player of the year nominee Mohamed Salah missed out.

Liverpool forward Salah’s strike in last season’s Merseyside derby against Everton at Anfield won the Puskas Award for the goal of the season.

- Press Association


