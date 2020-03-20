News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Luka Jovic explains himself after alleged coronavirus breach

By Press Association
Friday, March 20, 2020 - 11:44 AM

Real Madrid striker Luka Jovic has moved to explain his actions after allegedly breaking the coronavirus quarantine imposed by Serbian authorities during a trip to his homeland.

The 22-year-old returned to Serbia from Spain last week and was reportedly seen on the streets of Belgrade, despite the country imposing a 28-day self-isolation for all those who have returned from countries battling the virus.

“Having seen the situation throughout the world and in our country is very difficult, like it has been for some time, I have to speak out and send support to everyone,” the Serbia international posted on Instagram.

“Firstly, I’m very sorry to be the main talking point these days and I’m sorry that I’m the one constantly being written about and not those key protagonists who are fighting the crisis, who are the doctors and all those working in health.

“In Madrid, my Covid-19 test was negative, so I decided to travel to Serbia, to help and support our people as well as be close to my family, with the club’s permission. Upon arriving in Serbia, I was tested and it came out negative.

“I’m very sorry that some people haven’t done their job professionally and haven’t given me concrete instructions on how to behave in my isolation.

“In Spain, you’re allowed to go out to the supermarket or the pharmacy, which doesn’t happen here.

“I hope that we can get over this together. All my support, Serbia, we’ll get through this together.”

