Lucas Torreira to serve three-game ban after appeal against red card is rejected

Wednesday, March 06, 2019 - 12:39 PM

Arsenal midfielder Lucas Torreira will serve a three-match suspension after the club’s appeal to the Football Association over his red card against Tottenham was rejected, Press Association Sport understands.

Torreira had come on at half-time during Saturday’s north London derby at Wembley, and was sent off by referee Anthony Taylor during stoppage time after catching Danny Rose with his studs in a sliding challenge.

Following the decision by the FA, Torreira will be banned for Sunday’s clash against Manchester United at the Emirates Stadium, while also missing the home game with Newcastle on April 1 and the trip to Everton on April 7.

Danny Rose and Lucas Torreira (left) clashed at Wembley (John Walton/PA Images)

The north London derby ended 1-1 after Hugo Lloris saved a last-minute spot-kick from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. Harry Kane had earlier levelled when Spurs were awarded a controversial penalty.

Arsenal will be back in action on Thursday night in the first leg of their Europa League tie against Rennes in France.

Torreira would be eligible as his ban is only for domestic games, but striker Alex Lacazette is suspended following red card against BATE Borisov.

- Press Association

