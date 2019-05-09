Lucas Moura in tears as he hears commentary of Tottenham winner from Brazil

Lucas Moura dissolved in tears as he listened to commentary of the moment he took Tottenham to the Champions League final.

Speaking to reporters from his native Brazil after his hat-trick led Spurs to a remarkable comeback win over Ajax, the 26-year-old was encouraged to watch back his stoppage-time winner and react to it.

É IMPOSSÍVEL VOCÊ NÃO SE EMOCIONAR! @LucasMoura7 assistindo à narração do @jorgeiggor após a classificação HISTÓRICA do @SpursOfficial para a final da @ChampionsLeague é para QUEBRAR O TWITTER! 🎙️: @ArthurQuezada #CasaDaChampions pic.twitter.com/uHGXyqQZaO— Esporte Interativo (@Esp_Interativo) May 9, 2019

“When the heart doesn’t reply to the brain, his foot listens to his heart,” the Brazilian commentator said. “Tottenham in the final. Historic, Lucas – it had to be you, Lucas.”

In a video posted on Twitter by Esporte Interativo, Moura initially appeared to hold it together before slowly being overcome by tears.

“It’s hard to talk,” he said. “I always dreamed about this moment since when I was a young child.

“I always dreamed about this. And now I have opportunity to play in the final and have this opportunity to give this happiness to my family, all my friends.”

2-0 down going into the second half, Tottenham needed a hero... Step forward, Lucas Moura 🇧🇷 A breathtaking display with THE most dramatic climax 👏 pic.twitter.com/tUZMXiizbr — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) May 9, 2019

Tottenham, who lost the home leg of the semi-final, found themselves 3-0 down in the tie when Ajax scored twice in the first half in Amsterdam, but Moura’s second-half hat-trick ensured they progressed on away goals.

“I’m very happy and very proud of my team-mates,” Moura said. “We worked hard and we fought for this. I’m very happy.

“Football is my life. Only football can provide moments like this in our lives.”

ICYMI (and where were you!) The moment Tottenham booked their place in the Champions League final. A night no one will ever forget ❤️pic.twitter.com/Rt2VYWAf1O — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) May 9, 2019

Moura was not the only one in tears – Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino cried on the pitch at full-time and former Spurs player Jermaine Jenas did likewise in the BT Sport commentary box.

Tottenham will now face Liverpool in the final in Madrid on June 1 after the Reds produced a memorable comeback of their own to beat Barcelona.

- Press Association