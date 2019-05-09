NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»sport

Lucas Moura in tears as he hears commentary of Tottenham winner from Brazil

Thursday, May 09, 2019 - 10:49 AM

Lucas Moura dissolved in tears as he listened to commentary of the moment he took Tottenham to the Champions League final.

Speaking to reporters from his native Brazil after his hat-trick led Spurs to a remarkable comeback win over Ajax, the 26-year-old was encouraged to watch back his stoppage-time winner and react to it.

“When the heart doesn’t reply to the brain, his foot listens to his heart,” the Brazilian commentator said. “Tottenham in the final. Historic, Lucas – it had to be you, Lucas.”

In a video posted on Twitter by Esporte Interativo, Moura initially appeared to hold it together before slowly being overcome by tears.

“It’s hard to talk,” he said. “I always dreamed about this moment since when I was a young child.

“I always dreamed about this. And now I have opportunity to play in the final and have this opportunity to give this happiness to my family, all my friends.”

Tottenham, who lost the home leg of the semi-final, found themselves 3-0 down in the tie when Ajax scored twice in the first half in Amsterdam, but Moura’s second-half hat-trick ensured they progressed on away goals.

“I’m very happy and very proud of my team-mates,” Moura said. “We worked hard and we fought for this. I’m very happy.

“Football is my life. Only football can provide moments like this in our lives.”

Moura was not the only one in tears – Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino cried on the pitch at full-time and former Spurs player Jermaine Jenas did likewise in the BT Sport commentary box.

Tottenham will now face Liverpool in the final in Madrid on June 1 after the Reds produced a memorable comeback of their own to beat Barcelona.

- Press Association

More on this topic

A taste of the weird and wonderful kohlrabi plant

5 modelling lessons from Tyra Banks as she comes out of retirement for Sports Illustrated

Petr Cech confident Arsenal remain grounded ahead of Valencia return leg

€28k and Rolex watch among items seized by CAB in Dublin and Kildare

KEYWORDS

Champions LeaguefootballLucas MouraTottenham

More in this Section

Ginola says Spurs have what it takes to be ‘great’ club after semi-final heroics

Sarri: Chelsea can’t compete without signings

Lucas Moura hails ‘the greatest night of my career’ after Spurs’ win over Ajax

Rory McIlroy among five contenders to win the US PGA Championship


Lifestyle

As more and more tourists seek ‘authentic’ experiences, 5 of Europe’s most alternative attractions

6 reasons why Italy is the perfect holiday destination for families

Vintage View: Get an inside track on statement pieces at the IADA antiques fair

Taking the chore out of homework has so many benefits

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, May 08, 2019

    • 8
    • 17
    • 21
    • 28
    • 44
    • 46
    • 2

Full Lotto draw results »