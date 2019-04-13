Lucas Moura celebrates hat-trick with post-match kickabout with son

Wisecracking Tottenham fans are calling for Lucas Moura’s young son to play for the club after he helped his father celebrate scoring the first ever hat-trick at Spurs’ new stadium with a post-match kickabout.

Aged 17 months, Miguel brought joy to fans in the stands as they cheered his every prod of the football, coming onto the pitch after Moura’s treble helped Spurs to a 4-0 Premier League victory over Huddersfield.

After the game Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino said he was “so happy” for the 26-year-old Brazil winger and his family.

“I saw on the TV, it was amazing, nice, very emotional for him,” he said. “It is his first hat-trick in Europe, it is a very nice moment for him to share with his son and his family.

“That is the best thing that can happen in life when you share your happiness with the people you love.” (John Walton/PA)

The reaction from fans on social media to the moment shared by Miguel and his father was warm and appreciative.

“What a moment for the little lad,” tweeted user @ryangoIdy8, while @amypurser_ asked: “why am I crying?”

Lucas Moura and his son actually melted my heart, why am I crying?— Amy (@amypurser_) April 13, 2019

What a moment for the little lad— Ryan 🏃🏻‍♂️ (@ryangoIdy8) April 13, 2019

While some were touched by the scene, others thought they had spotted real talent in the toddler.

One account tweeted that they are “delighted to announce the signing of Lucas Moura’s son on a free transfer subject to medical”.

Another Spurs fan account, @KxneEdition, took it one step further and said “serious talent” Miguel “needs to start” against Manchester City next week in the second leg of the Champions League quarter-final.

Actually, I'm delighted to announce the signing of Lucas Moura's son on a free transfer subject to medical— Daniel (@DanielLevyReal) April 13, 2019

Lucas Moura’s son serious talent. 10/10 passing accuracy, 10/10 shooting accuracy. Kids a huge prospect and means business. Needs to start against City next week. Bench Llorente. — Sam (@KxneEdition) April 13, 2019

Moura walked away with the match ball in Saturday’s early kick-off at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium after teammate Victor Wanyama opened the scoring with his first goal since February 2018.

Spurs’ victory takes them to third in the Premier League table with five games of the season remaining, while already-relegated Huddersfield sit bottom of the table with just 14 points after 34 games.

- Press Association