Lovren and Oxlade-Chamberlain left out of Liverpool squad

Tuesday, April 16, 2019 - 03:38 PM

Defender Dejan Lovren and midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain were both left out of Liverpool’s squad to face Porto after missing training on Tuesday.

Centre-back Lovren was absent from the lunchtime session at Melwood because of illness while Oxlade-Chamberlain, who played for the under-23s at the weekend, was working on his individual fitness as he closes in on a return to action after a year out with a serious knee injury.

Both remained on Merseyside when the 21-man travelling party boarded the flight to Portugal later in the day for the Champions League quarter-final second leg.

On the plus side, however, captain Jordan Henderson – forced off in Sunday’s 2-0 win over Chelsea with an ankle problem – was on the plane after training at Melwood.

Fellow midfielder Adam Lallana, who has missed the last three matches with  a muscle injury, was also included in the squad as was Joe Gomez, who is yet to make his comeback after breaking a leg in December.

- Press Association

Adam LallanaAlex Oxlade-ChamberlainDejan LovrenJordan HendersonUEFA Champions LeagueLiverpoolFC Porto vs Liverpool

