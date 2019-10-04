News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Loren rescues a point for Real Betis against Eibar

By Press Association
Friday, October 04, 2019 - 10:26 PM

Real Betis denied improving Eibar a third successive LaLiga win as they battled back from a goal down to draw 1-1 at the Benito Villamarin.

Fabian Orellana put the visitors ahead with a first-half penalty but Loren levelled in the 66th minute as the spoils were shared.

Hosts Betis had the better of the early exchanges, with Marko Dmitrovic superbly denying Loren before Borja Iglesias saw his strike ruled out, VAR showing the ball had gone out of play in the build-up.

That disallowed effort came in the 30th minute and, compounding the home side’s frustrations, Eibar went ahead just four minutes later as Orellana sent Joel Robles the wrong way from the spot.

Iglesias missed a chance to level before the break but the equaliser Betis had been pushing for arrived in the 67th minute when Loren turned in Marc Bartra’s diving header from point-blank range following a free-kick.

Once again the video assistant referee was consulted but this time the ruling fell in favour of Betis.

Neither side could find a winner after that, with Eibar playing out the final moments with 10 men after Gonzalo Escalante was shown a second yellow card.


Spanish La LigaEibarReal BetisReal Betis vs EibarBenito Villamarin

