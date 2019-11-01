News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Lopez recalls former success against Barcelona ahead of clash with leaders

Lopez recalls former success against Barcelona ahead of clash with leaders
By Press Association
Friday, November 01, 2019 - 08:51 PM

Levante boss Paco Lopez recalled his squad’s 2018 5-4 defeat of Barcelona as they prepare to lock horns with the LaLiga leaders again on Saturday.

Lopez was three months into his role as head coach when he led the club to the victory, which was the first and only loss inflicted on Barca during their league winning 2017-18 campaign.

Levante are 11th in the Spanish top-flight having won four of their 11 matches so far, whereas Barcelona head the league by just a point from second-placed Real Madrid.

Ernesto Valverde is wary of the threat posed by Levante (Nick Potts/PA)
Ernesto Valverde is wary of the threat posed by Levante (Nick Potts/PA)

“Across the season there are very few able to beat them,” Lopez said at a pre-match press conference.

“That year (2018) was the penultimate day and nobody had been able to beat them and we did it. It is extremely difficult to win at Barca and you have to do the perfect things, you have to get a perfect match.

“With work, faith, commitment and that attitude and conviction, plus the help of the 22,000 who will be behind us, this team is capable of everything.

“What you have to do is good collective work and do those perfect things, but this team will show up.”

Despite the stellar form of his squad, who have been victorious in their past seven fixtures across all competitions, Barcelona boss Ernesto Valverde remains wary of the Valencia-based side.

“Levante have a deadly counterattack with very fast players,” he said at a pre-match press conference.

“It’ll be a complicated match like in previous years.

“We’re doing well in the standings, but it’s a long season and right now we need to win the games we play on the road. Levante won’t be easy to play against.”

The La Liga titleholders occupy their top spot but their reputation for early dominance was somewhat challenged by two early losses to both Athletic Bilbao and Granada.

Valverde said: “We wanted to lead in La Liga since the beginning, we didn’t have a perfect start to the season but we are back to the top again.

“If you are at the top in La Liga and UCL, you are already where you want (to be) but we still have a long way to go. We have tough games upcoming now, against Levante and Slavia.”


Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Examiner Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

BarcelonaLevanteSpanish La LigaLevante vs BarcelonaCiutat de Valencia

More in this Section

After Eight: How the past Rugby World Cup champions were crownedAfter Eight: How the past Rugby World Cup champions were crowned

Arsenal captain Granit Xhaka ‘reached boiling point’ after ‘repeated abuse’Arsenal captain Granit Xhaka ‘reached boiling point’ after ‘repeated abuse’

Springboks have made ‘winning ugly’ beautifulSpringboks have made ‘winning ugly’ beautiful

Tyson Fury wins by count-out on WWE debutTyson Fury wins by count-out on WWE debut


Lifestyle

Keen to avoid plant losses, flowering disappointments and container catastrophes? Hannah Stephenson shows you how10 tips to help your garden survive the worst of winter

She's about to star in her first dramatic role. Mary Byrne tells Rowena Walsh how she's embracing her second life.Third act: X Factor star Mary Byrne in new play

Sharon Ní Chonchúir talks to US psychologist Sarah Hill, who says the pill can affect your behaviour, sense of smell and choice of partner.Hormone control: How the pill changes your behaviour

Along with many question marks about the long-term effects of e-cigarettes, experts are concerned young people will eventually migrate from vaping to smoking. Áilin Quinlan reports.Cloud on the horizon: Should we worry about teen vaping?

More From The Irish Examiner

HOME THE DAILY DONAL FANZONE DATA CENTRE

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, October 30, 2019

  • 1
  • 3
  • 7
  • 13
  • 23
  • 25
  • 6

Full Lotto draw results »