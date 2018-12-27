Liverpool’s Salah to face no action over penalty incident

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah will be available against Arsenal and Manchester City as he will not face a ban for diving.

Salah went down in the area to earn a penalty – which he scored – in the 4-0 St Stephen's Day win over Newcastle.

He tumbled after pressure from defender Paul Dummett, who appeared to put his hand on the Egypt international.

The Football Association has decided not to pursue a charge as there was contact, so the incident did not meet the threshold for a diving charge.

Had the FA opted to investigate, Salah could have missed the games against Arsenal on Saturday and City next Thursday.

Premier League leaders Liverpool were 1-0 ahead at the time of the spot-kick and Newcastle boss Rafa Benitez felt Salah went down too easily.

“At the start of the second half there was a soft penalty,” he said after the game.

“It’s hard when you’re 2-0 down. If you have chances and don’t take them or make mistakes it is difficult.

“The first goal is a mistake and the second is key in terms of confidence.”

