Liverpool's Salah champions women’s equality as he is named in TIME 100

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah has been named as one of TIME magazines 100 most influential people.

Salah joins a list of actors, musicians, politicians, commentators and fellow sportspeople in the annual list.

TIME release the 100 list annually, recognising people for changing the world.

Salah's inclusion is accompanied by an essay penned by Last Week Tonight host (and Liverpool fan) John Oliver.

"Mo Salah is a better human being than he is a football player," writes Oliver, who himself was included in the TIME 100 in 2015.

"And he’s one of the best football players in the world."

Oliver says the 'Egyptian King' is "an iconic figure for Egyptians, Scousers and Muslims the world over, and yet he always comes across as a humble, thoughtful, funny man who isn’t taking any of this too seriously.

"As a footballer, he plays with an infectious joy. I’ve always wondered what it would feel like to be able to play as well as him, and watching his face light up after he does something incredible, you get the reassuring sense that it’s exactly as fun as you’d want it to be.

"I absolutely love him."

The other sportspeople on the list include basketball star LeBron James, Masters winner Tiger Woods, Women's World Cup winner Alex Morgan and Olympic medalist Caster Semenya.

Salah is one of six cover stars for the magazine, with Dwyane Johnson, Taylor Swift, Sandra Oh, Gayle King and Nancy Pelosi making up the other five.

In an interview with the magazine, Salah called for better women’s equality in his country and the Muslim world.

"I think we need to change the way we treat women in our culture. It’s not optional," he said.

Salah said that seeing how women were treated “in my culture and in the Middle East” changed the way he thought about the issue.

"I support the woman more than I did before, because I feel like she deserves more than what they give her now, at the moment."