Liverpool's Ragnar Klavan heading for Anfield exit with Cagliari calling

Friday, August 17, 2018 - 10:08 AM

Liverpool defender Ragnar Klavan is close to joining Cagliari in a £2million deal, Press Association Sport understands.

The Estonia international is surplus to requirements at Anfield and the Serie A side have agreed a fee for his transfer.

Klavan, 32, is due in Italy on Friday for a medical and to negotiate personal terms.

Klavan has never established himself as a first-choice at Liverpool but has made more than 50 appearances since joining from Augsburg two years ago.

He slipped down the pecking order when Virgil van Dijk arrived in January and the long-awaited return to fitness of Nathaniel Clyne paves the way for Joe Gomez to push for a place in central defence.

Gomez has been used in a back three by England manager Gareth Southgate but has been asked to fill in regularly at right-back for the Reds.

With Clyne and Trent Alexander-Arnold ready to battle for that slot in the coming season, Gomez can concentrate on his preferred position.

- Press Association


