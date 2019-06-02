NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Liverpool's owners want to extend Jurgen Klopp's contract

Sunday, June 02, 2019

Liverpool’s owners Fenway Sports Group are keen to tie manager Jurgen Klopp down to a new, extended contract.

The German has just delivered the club’s sixth European Cup, their first major trophy for seven years, and guided them to a second-place finish in the Premier League with a record runners-up points tally of 97.

Klopp’s current deal expires in 2022 but FSG, essentially principal owner John W Henry, chairman Tom Werner and FSG president Mike Gordon, want to secure him for longer, Press Association Sport understands.

Jurgen Klopp was lifted by Liverpool’s players after the game (Martin Rickett/PA)

“When the players threw Jurgen in the air last night after our victory, they were acknowledging what all Liverpool fans know- he is beloved by all who appreciate football,” said Werner.

“Jurgen is a brilliant coach but just as importantly he is a humble and caring man who is happy today because he knows what yesterday meant to our supporters.”

For his part Klopp was amazed by the 500,000-plus turn-out for the team’s victory parade in the city on Sunday.

“I don’t know exactly how many people live in Liverpool but it does not look like there is a lot of space for fans of other clubs,” he told LFC TV.

