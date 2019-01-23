NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»sport

Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah appears to delete social media accounts

Wednesday, January 23, 2019 - 05:00 PM

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah appears to have deleted his social media accounts.

Viewers of the Egyptian star’s Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages on Wednesday are met with error messages saying the “page doesn’t exist”.

The change comes after the 26-year-old posted a final message on Tuesday reading: “2019 Resolution: Time to get in touch, for real.”

Some fans speculated Salah deleted the accounts to focus on his football, lauding him for his “winners mentality”.

“Many people suggesting this could be to block things out for the title run in,” tweeted @LFCTransferRoom “Sounds like a winners mentality from Mo.”

Liverpool lead the Premier League by four points and the squad have taken a trip to Dubai for a warm-weather training camp during the break until their next game, at home to Leicester on Wednesday, January 30.

Other fans speculated that Salah had deleted his social accounts to avoid recent criticism for alleged diving.

“More like can’t handle all the diving accusations sent to him on a hourly basis,” tweeted @TAKTIKT0E. “4 days after the Palace game, coincidentally.”

- Press Association


KEYWORDS

FacebookfootballInstagramLiverpoolMohamed SalahTwitter

Related Articles

Souness backs ‘slightly pragmatic’ Liverpool for Premier League title

Klopp hails ‘world-class’ Salah after netting 50th Premier League goal

Salah strikes twice in seven-goal thriller at Anfield

Trent Alexander-Arnold signs five-year contract at Liverpool

More in this Section

Free-scoring IT Tralee send out Sigerson Cup with win over IT Sligo

Frenkie de Jong signs five-year deal at Barcelona

UCC see off UCD to book Fitzgibbon Cup quarter-final spot

Traditional top-three would benefit long-term from a hurling league title success


Lifestyle

Failed at your resolutions already? Here’s why you should be setting goals instead

As Sarah Michelle Gellar tries Tabata for the first time, what is this 4-minute workout?

Liechtenstein turns 300 – 7 reasons to make this alpine micro-state your next destination

Specs in focus: A nostalgic look back at how glasses became a centrepiece of style

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, January 19, 2019

    • 7
    • 33
    • 34
    • 37
    • 45
    • 46
    • 42

Full Lotto draw results »