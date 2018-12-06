NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»sport

Liverpool’s Gomez set for up to six weeks on sidelines with leg fracture

Thursday, December 06, 2018 - 05:12 PM

Liverpool have confirmed that Joe Gomez suffered a lower leg fracture during Wednesday’s Premier League victory over Burnley.

And the Reds say initial indications suggest he could be sidelined for up to six weeks.

England defender Gomez was carried off midway through the first half at Turf Moor following a challenge with Ben Mee, with Liverpool going on to claim a 3-1 win.

In a statement, the club said: “Liverpool can confirm Joe Gomez sustained a fracture to the lower left leg during the 3-1 win at Burnley on Wednesday night.

“The defender needed to be substituted after 23 minutes at Turf Moor following a challenge from which he was unable to continue.

“Gomez’s injury was further assessed by the Reds’ medical team at Melwood on Thursday.

“Initial indications suggest the 21-year-old is facing a spell of up to six weeks out of action, though this is dependent on how his treatment and rehabilitation programmes progress.”

A six-week absence would keep Gomez out until mid-January, with Liverpool facing nine games between now and then in three different competitions.

- Press Association


KEYWORDS

BurnleyJoe GomezLiverpool

Related Articles

Being bold the best way to keep pace with City, says Shaqiri

Jurgen Klopp vows not to repeat his Merseyside derby celebration

Reds boss Klopp accepts fine for pitch celebrations

We don’t deserve Champions League if we can’t beat Napoli at Anfield – Milner

More in this Section

Old Trafford draw proof that Arsenal no longer fear Manchester United

Man United twice come from behind in entertaining draw with Arsenal

Much-changed Liverpool bounce back to ease past resolute Burnley

Claudio Ranieri and Fulham denied by Leicester leveller


Lifestyle

5 of the world’s most idyllic islands to blow away winter blues

A Question of Taste: Caoimhe Garvey

Olly Murs muses over life and luck

Eoin Turner: Raising a glass to success

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, December 05, 2018

    • 15
    • 16
    • 17
    • 18
    • 35
    • 43
    • 21

Full Lotto draw results »