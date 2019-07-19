News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Liverpool Women pass time during pre-season weather delay with bucket challenge

Liverpool Women pass time during pre-season weather delay with bucket challenge
Friday, July 19, 2019 - 01:36 PM

Faced with a weather delay on their pre-season tour to the US, Liverpool Women put their extra time in the locker room to good use and thought with their heads.

With the Reds’ match with the Cleveland Ambassadors delayed by torrential rain, the players decided to use the spare moments to pull off a spectacular bucket challenge.

The challenge sees a ball headed between and down two lines of players before being coolly finished into an awaiting bucket – a feat which was met with an uproarious response in the Liverpool dressing room.

Unfortunately after the rain stopped the eccentric warm-up did not prove to be a lucky charm going into the game, as the Ambassadors pulled 2-1 ahead – Ashley Hodson bagging the goal for the Reds with a low finish inside the box.

The Reds hit back in the second half to level the game 2-2 thanks to new signing Melissa Lawley finding the head of Courtz Sweetman-Kirk with a fine cross.

The Ambassadors play in the Women’s Premier Soccer League, the second tier in the US, and are the Reds’ first opponents on their tour – which they are sharing with the men’s side.

- Press Association

More on this topic

Divock Origi commits future to LiverpoolDivock Origi commits future to Liverpool

Liverpool forward Xherdan Shaqiri facing fitness battle for start of seasonLiverpool forward Xherdan Shaqiri facing fitness battle for start of season

Chances of Naby Keita returning to Africa Cup of Nations slim due to adductor injuryChances of Naby Keita returning to Africa Cup of Nations slim due to adductor injury

John Henry insists Liverpool’s attention is firmly on Premier League titleJohn Henry insists Liverpool’s attention is firmly on Premier League title

footballLiverpool WomenTwitterTOPIC: Liverpool FC

More in this Section

Eoin Morgan set to lead Dublin Chiefs in new Euro T20 Slam competitionEoin Morgan set to lead Dublin Chiefs in new Euro T20 Slam competition

Shamrock Rovers likely to face UEFA sanctions following last nights pitch invasionShamrock Rovers likely to face UEFA sanctions following last nights pitch invasion

Bruce ignored Shearer advice in accepting Newcastle jobBruce ignored Shearer advice in accepting Newcastle job

Three changes for Cork ladies ahead of clash with CavanThree changes for Cork ladies ahead of clash with Cavan


Lifestyle

Ever wondered what it would be like to move lock, stock and barrel into a tiny home, like the ones on Netflix’s Tiny House Nation?Are you ready to join the tiny-house movement?

A continence expert from the children’s bowel and bladder charity ERIC gives advice on how parents can help stop older children bed-wetting.Ask an expert: How can I help my child stop wetting the bed?

A quick spritz can make all the difference to your complexion, says Katie Wright.What a difference a spray makes: 9 of the best facial mists for every skin type

Athlete and mum-of-two Jo Pavey has teamed up with a childcare expert and Simplyhealth to inspire families to embrace active fun. By Lisa Salmon.9 ways to keep kids entertained and active this summer

More From The Irish Examiner

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, July 17, 2019

  • 7
  • 20
  • 28
  • 29
  • 42
  • 46
  • 32

Full Lotto draw results »