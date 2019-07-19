Liverpool Women pass time during pre-season weather delay with bucket challenge

Faced with a weather delay on their pre-season tour to the US, Liverpool Women put their extra time in the locker room to good use and thought with their heads.

With the Reds’ match with the Cleveland Ambassadors delayed by torrential rain, the players decided to use the spare moments to pull off a spectacular bucket challenge.

#BucketChallenge LFC Women style! How to pass the time during a weather delay... 🙌🙌🙌 pic.twitter.com/FQW8UIhBSI — Liverpool FC Women (@LiverpoolFCW) July 18, 2019

The challenge sees a ball headed between and down two lines of players before being coolly finished into an awaiting bucket – a feat which was met with an uproarious response in the Liverpool dressing room.

Unfortunately after the rain stopped the eccentric warm-up did not prove to be a lucky charm going into the game, as the Ambassadors pulled 2-1 ahead – Ashley Hodson bagging the goal for the Reds with a low finish inside the box.

The Reds hit back in the second half to level the game 2-2 thanks to new signing Melissa Lawley finding the head of Courtz Sweetman-Kirk with a fine cross.

Sweetman-Kirk’s header seals a draw for #LFCWomen at Notre Dame! 🔴 pic.twitter.com/r6t3P4OtVY — Liverpool FC Women (@LiverpoolFCW) July 18, 2019

The Ambassadors play in the Women’s Premier Soccer League, the second tier in the US, and are the Reds’ first opponents on their tour – which they are sharing with the men’s side.

- Press Association