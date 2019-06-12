News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Liverpool will not let Lovren go for less than £25million

Wednesday, June 12, 2019 - 03:16 PM

Liverpool will not consider allowing Dejan Lovren to leave Anfield for anything less than £25million this summer.

The Reds are not looking to sell the Croatia international but AC Milan are believed to be interested in the World Cup runner-up, although they have yet to make contact with the club.

That position could be set to change with Ricky Massara expected to be appointed the Serie A club’s new sporting director having left Roma, ahead of a Milan securing a new head coach, with Sampdoria’s Marco Giampaolo the favourite.

Liverpool will not sell Champions League-winning defender Dejan Lovren for less than £25million (€28m) (Mike Egerton/PA)

However, Press Association Sport understands Liverpool are in no rush to usher Lovren, 30 next month, out of the door and it would take an offer of at least £25million (€28m) to persuade them to change that stance.

The Croatian found himself fourth-choice centre-back by the time the Reds won the Champions League in Madrid earlier this month having begun his campaign – delayed until September by injury after the World Cup – as the preferred partner for Virgil Van Dijk.

But niggling injuries plus the improved form of Joel Matip after the turn of the year meant even the loss of Joe Gomez to a broken leg for three months did not offer a way back into the side for the Croatian.

Lovren, signed from Southampton five years ago for £20million (€28m), made just 18 appearances, 14 of which were starts, last season. That is the lowest number of all the centre-backs available to manager Jurgen Klopp.

Van Dijk led the way with 50 games, followed by Matip (31) and Gomez (25).

- Press Association

More on this topic

Jim McGuinness sacked by USL side Charlotte Independence

Luka Jovic ‘the happiest kid in the world’ after Real Madrid move

‘I will definitely not be coaching England’ – Gatland

Callum McGregor looking forward to two-week rest after gruelling 69-game season

Dejan LovrenJoe GomezJoel MatipJurgen KloppMarco GiampaoloRicky MassaraVirgil Van DijkTOPIC: Soccer

More in this Section

Croke Park announce times and venues for Football qualifiers

FIFA rejects criticism of Women’s World Cup ticketing plan despite empty seats

Millions of viewers shows women’s game is on the rise – Fran Kirby

Fury: WBO heavyweight title could be up for grabs on Saturday night


Lifestyle

Wine, monasteries and military parades: Venturing into untapped Moldova

Rioja: The 2010 vintage has been officially rated Excellent

Glimpse of guerrilla days of West Cork during War of Independence in new RTÉ programme

Game Tech: A glimpse of the future at E3

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, June 08, 2019

    • 9
    • 10
    • 34
    • 37
    • 40
    • 47
    • 7

Full Lotto draw results »