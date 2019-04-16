NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»sport

Liverpool vow to ban anyone found to have thrown flare towards Chelsea fans

Tuesday, April 16, 2019 - 12:48 PM

Liverpool have pledged to ban any fan found to have thrown a flare into the away end during Sunday’s 2-0 victory against Chelsea.

The club have also condemned an “offensive” chant sung by their fans about the Stamford Bridge side.

Merseyside Police are investigating the flare incident, which resulted in a nine-year-old boy receiving medical treatment.

“Liverpool Football Club would like to thank the players, staff, officials and supporters of Chelsea for their compassionate marking of the Hillsborough anniversary during our fixture at the weekend,” said a club spokesman.

“As ever, the overwhelming majority of those present at Anfield ensured the occasion was a fitting tribute.

“Regrettably, however, a smoke device was thrown into the away section during the second half and we are actively working with Merseyside Police to investigate the matter.

“Any person found to have committed this offence will be banned from our ground.

“The club is also concerned about a chant from some of our fans, specifically referencing Chelsea, as inappropriate and offensive.

“We would urge all Liverpool supporters to respect each other and stop such chants as they do not reflect the inclusivity that the club stands for.

“As a proud member of Stonewall’s Diversity Champions programme, we are committed to LGBT equality across all areas of the club and have contacted them and our own affiliated LBGT group Kop Outs for further support.”

- Press Association

More on this topic

Ireland's Troy Parrott scores second free-kick this week for Spurs

Allegri urges Juve to repeat Atletico performance in order to see off Ajax

Barnsley make complaint after alleged Joey Barton incident

Attack is the best form of defence for Barcelona – Ter Stegen

KEYWORDS

ChelseaFlareMerseyside PolicePremier LeagueLiverpool

More in this Section

Five things we learned from the Masters

Brighton have a point to prove against Cardiff – Chris Hughton

Sterling expects Liverpool to push Manchester City all the way in title race

What is Tiger Woods’ record like at the next major championship venues?


Lifestyle

Making Cents: State grants for renewable energy lead to savings

The rise of the wine hotel: 5 of the best locations to taste test this new travel trend

Walk a mile in their slippers: Do ‘pyjama girls’ really merit a place in Irish society?

Celina Buckley is bringing Irish mythology to children’s books

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, April 13, 2019

    • 6
    • 7
    • 17
    • 24
    • 27
    • 44
    • 35

Full Lotto draw results »