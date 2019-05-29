NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Liverpool v Tottenham: Tale of the tape

Wednesday, May 29, 2019 - 11:30 AM

Premier League rivals Liverpool and Tottenham face each other in the Champions League final in Madrid on June 1.

Press Association Sport looks at how the clubs compare.

Liverpool v Tottenham

5   European Cup/Champions League titles 0

3   Europa League/UEFA Cup/Fair’s Cup titles 2

0   European Cup Winners’ Cup titles 1

13 Previous European final appearances 4

18 First Division/Premier League titles 2

7   FA Cup wins 8

League Cup wins 4

Mohamed Salah 26 Top goalscorer 18/19 (all competitions) Harry Kane 24

Virgil Van Dijk £75million Record signing Davinson Sanchez £40million

