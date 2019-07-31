News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Liverpool trio Van Dijk, Salah and Mane shortlisted for 2019 Best FIFA Football Awards

By Press Association
Wednesday, July 31, 2019 - 05:02 PM

Liverpool’s Virgil Van Dijk, Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane and Tottenham’s Harry Kane are on the list of players nominated for the 2019 Best FIFA Football Awards.

Reds boss Jurgen Klopp and Spurs counterpart Mauricio Pochettino are among the nominees for the men’s coach award following their sides’ runs to the Champions League final, which Liverpool won 2-0.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is also shortlisted after his team pipped Liverpool to the Premier League title as part of a domestic treble.

Eden Hazard, who signed for Real Madrid in June after helping Chelsea win the Europa League, is another on the player shortlist, along with Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Paris St Germain star Kylian Mbappe.

The others on that 10-name list are Frenkie De Jong and Matthijs De Ligt, who have left Ajax this summer to join Messi at Barcelona and Ronaldo at Juventus respectively.

Joining Klopp, Pochettino and Guardiola on the managers’ list are Algeria’s Djamel Belmadi, France’s Didier Deschamps, River Plate’s Marcelo Gallardo, Peru’s Ricardo Gareca, Portugal’s Fernando Santos, Ajax’s Erik Ten Hag, and Brazil’s Tite.

The winners will be determined via votes from fans, journalists, and national team coaches and captains, and the awards ceremony is being held in Milan on September 23.

- Press Association

