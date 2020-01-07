Liverpool striker Rhian Brewster joins Swansea on loan

Liverpool striker Rhian Brewster has joined Sky Bet Championship side Swansea on loan for the remainder of the season.

The 19-year-old is highly regarded at Anfield but has found first-team opportunities hard to come by as Liverpool’s established attackers continue to shine.

Brewster, who came through the youth ranks at Chelsea before moving north, made his first Liverpool appearance in the Carabao Cup third-round win at MK Dons earlier this season.

Rhian Brewster has completed a loan move to @SwansOfficial until the end of the season. Good luck, @RhianBrewster9 🙌 https://t.co/xKbJzWujLv — Liverpool FC (@LFC) January 7, 2020

The England Under-21 international holds a Champions League winners’ medal having been an unused substitute in the 2-0 win over Tottenham in last season’s final.

He will now link up once again with Swansea boss Steve Cooper – who was manager of the England Under-17 World Cup winning side in 2017 – a tournament which saw Brewster win the golden boot as he finished top goalscorer.

Swansea confirmed Brewster would be available for Sunday’s derby clash with rivals Cardiff as he looks to help guide the club back into the Premier League. Brewster knows Steve Cooper from their time with the England youth teams (Martin Rickett/PA)

“I’ve come here to try and play a lot of games and score a lot of goals for Swansea,” Brewster told swanseacity.com.

“It’s a great club. I’ve been watching them for ages – particularly when they were in the Premier League.

“Hopefully, I can help them get back to where they belong. At this moment in time, Swansea is the best team for me to join on loan. I want to help Swansea get promoted.”