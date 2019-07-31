News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Liverpool sign Ki-Jana Hoever to professional deal

By Press Association
Wednesday, July 31, 2019 - 05:03 PM

Promising defender Ki-Jana Hoever has signed a new long-term contract with Liverpool, the Premier League club have announced.

It is a first professional deal for the 17-year-old Holland youth international, who joined the Reds from Ajax in September 2018.

He made his senior bow in January as a substitute in a 2-1 FA Cup loss at Wolves, becoming Liverpool’s third youngest ever debutant, aged 16 years and 354 days.

Ki-Jana HoeverPremier LeagueLiverpoolTOPIC: Liverpool FC

