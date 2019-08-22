News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Liverpool shelve redevelopment plans of Anfield

Liverpool shelve redevelopment plans of Anfield
By Press Association
Thursday, August 22, 2019 - 05:02 PM

Liverpool have abandoned existing plans for the redevelopment of Anfield in favour of a more ambitious project.

The club had outlined planning permission, due to expire next month, to expand the Anfield Road stand by 4,000 seats to lift the ground’s capacity to over 58,000.

However, with the demand for tickets still outstripping supply, those plans have been shelved – planning permission will be allowed to lapse – as Liverpool consider a grander scheme which would take the number of seats beyond 60,000.

The club remain committed to the redevelopment but now want to consider a scheme which pursues “a vision in keeping with the club’s aspirations”.

“The progress that has been made during ongoing feasibility studies has resulted in us being in a position to allow the outline planning permission to lapse,” said chief operating officer Andy Hughes.

“We are committed to working with local residents, planning officials and others as we now focus on the detail behind any proposed redevelopment for Anfield Road.

“Throughout this process we have been clear that our objective is to find the best possible solution for Anfield Road and that remains the case.”

Liverpool completed a £110million rebuild of the Main Stand at Anfield in 2016 which raised the capacity by 9,000.

READ MORE

Pepe 'ready to have more minutes' in Liverpool game, says Arsenal boss Emery

- Press Association

More on this topic

Liverpool sticking to their guns and not willing to loan Ryan Kent to RangersLiverpool sticking to their guns and not willing to loan Ryan Kent to Rangers

It just wouldn't be Klopp's 'Pool if they didn't scare the living daylights out of youIt just wouldn't be Klopp's 'Pool if they didn't scare the living daylights out of you

Jurgen Klopp happy to see Liverpool avoid ‘banana skin’ at SouthamptonJurgen Klopp happy to see Liverpool avoid ‘banana skin’ at Southampton

Klopp laughs off Adrian error as Liverpool beat SouthamptonKlopp laughs off Adrian error as Liverpool beat Southampton

Andy HughesAnfieldAnfield RoadPremier LeagueLiverpoolfootballTOPIC: Liverpool FC

More in this Section

MMA move for ex-England rugby playerMMA move for ex-England rugby player

Nkoudou leaves Spurs for BesiktasNkoudou leaves Spurs for Besiktas

Ford and Farrell reunited for England against IrelandFord and Farrell reunited for England against Ireland

Byrne and Carty 'have become really important to us', says Joe SchmidtByrne and Carty 'have become really important to us', says Joe Schmidt


Lifestyle

Eating outdoors never looked so stylish.5 of the best cities for al fresco dining

Ultra-long haul flights from London to the east coast of Australia could be coming soon.What might happen to your body on a 19 hour flight to Sydney?

They’ve collaborated with influencer Lucy Williams and the collection is inspired by her birth year.Everything we know about the new collection by jewellery brand Missoma

Lauren Taylor catches up with last year’s Great British Menu winner who’s on a mission to make us love goat meat.Chef James Cochran: ‘People need to broaden their minds about eating goat’

More From The Irish Examiner

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, August 21, 2019

  • 10
  • 13
  • 23
  • 24
  • 25
  • 44
  • 12

Full Lotto draw results »