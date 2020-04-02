News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Liverpool public health director says it was wrong for Atletico tie to go ahead

Liverpool public health director says it was wrong for Atletico tie to go ahead
By Press Association
Thursday, April 02, 2020 - 10:35 PM

Liverpool council’s director of public health Matthew Ashton has suggested the rise in coronavirus cases in the city may be influenced by the decision to allow the Reds’ Champions League match against Atletico Madrid to take place.

There were just 14 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Liverpool on Friday, March 20, but that number has swelled to 309 less than two weeks later.

MPs in Liverpool and former England striker Gary Lineker were among those questioning the wisdom of allowing 3,000 supporters from coronavirus-hit Madrid to travel for the last-16 second-leg fixture at Anfield on March 11.

Liverpool were knocked out of the Champions League by Atletico Madrid (Peter Byrne/PA)
Liverpool were knocked out of the Champions League by Atletico Madrid (Peter Byrne/PA)

Ashton, in place to coordinate Liverpool’s response to the pandemic, said in the Guardian: “It was not the right decision to stage the match.

“People don’t make bad decisions on purpose – perhaps the seriousness of the situation wasn’t being understood across government at that time.

“Although we will never know, the Atletico Madrid game could have been one of the cultural events and gatherings that influenced the rise in Liverpool.

It was not the right decision to stage the match. People don’t make bad decisions on purpose – perhaps the seriousness of the situation wasn’t being understood across government at that time

“It is definitely one to be included on the list for learning and for a future inquiry, so that organisations can learn and not make similar mistakes.”

The day before the match, which Atletico won 3-2 after extra-time to prevail 4-2 on aggregate in front of 54,000 fans, LaLiga had announced all fixtures in its top two divisions would have to be played behind closed doors.

Since then, all of the major European leagues have been shut down. LaLiga has been indefinitely postponed while Premier League clubs will gather via conference call to consider whether they should follow suit.

More on this topic

Championship team-by-team review of the season so farChampionship team-by-team review of the season so far

Virgil Van Dijk adamant Liverpool will not dwell on Champions League exitVirgil Van Dijk adamant Liverpool will not dwell on Champions League exit

Klopp vows Liverpool will rebound quickly from Champions League exitKlopp vows Liverpool will rebound quickly from Champions League exit

5 things learned as Liverpool's back-up keeper weakness is ruthlessly exposed5 things learned as Liverpool's back-up keeper weakness is ruthlessly exposed

footballMatthew AshtonUEFA Champions LeagueAtletico MadridLiverpoolTOPIC: Champions League

More in this Section

Decision day for English football amid calls for player wage cutsDecision day for English football amid calls for player wage cuts

McGregor says Nurmagomedov is to blame after Ferguson fight is postponed againMcGregor says Nurmagomedov is to blame after Ferguson fight is postponed again

Hurling Hands: Gary Kirby - ‘I broke my collarbone. The treatment was to put me in corner forward’Hurling Hands: Gary Kirby - ‘I broke my collarbone. The treatment was to put me in corner forward’

Say no to bizarre ideas to get sports going againSay no to bizarre ideas to get sports going again


Lifestyle

Much has been said about the perils of being stuck in the house 24/7, like family pets interrupting your important conference calls, your partner leaving their dirty dishes everywhere and the lack of respite from the kids.Silver lining: Seven enforced money-saving habits you might want to continue after lockdown

Put you and your loved ones' pop-culture knowledge to the test with Arts Editor Des O'Driscoll's three fiendishly fun quiz rounds.Scene and Heard: the Arts Ed's family entertainment quiz

A passion for heritage and the discovery of some nifty new software has resulted in an Irish architect putting colour on thousands of old photographs, writes Marjorie BrennanBringing the past to life

Richard Hogan, family psychotherapist, addresses a reader's question about life during lockdownHolding on: how to help your child through the crisis

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, April 1, 2020

  • 4
  • 10
  • 14
  • 15
  • 29
  • 43
  • 2

Full Lotto draw results »