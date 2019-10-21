News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Liverpool players dominate Ballon d’Or nominations

By Press Association
Monday, October 21, 2019 - 10:21 PM

Liverpool’s Champions League winners dominate the nominations for the Ballon d’Or after seven of Jurgen Klopp’s men were included on the 30-man shortlist.

Goalkeeper Alisson Becker, defenders Virgil Van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold, midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum and strikers Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino all featured amongst the candidates when they were announced by France Football and L’Equipe on Monday evening.

In all, 15 Premier League-based players were named alongside five-times winners Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

Manchester City quintet Sergio Aguero, Bernardo Silva, Kevin De Bruyne, Raheem Sterling and Riyad Mahrez made the list, as did Tottenham duo Hugo Lloris and Son Heung-min, while there was a place too for Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

There were also four spots for Barcelona players Marc-Andre Ter Stegen, Frenkie De Jong, Antoine Griezmann and Messi, while Ronaldo was joined by Juventus team-mate Matthijs De Ligt, who was nominated for the young players’ award too.

Eden Hazard and Karim Benzema were Real Madrid’s only representatives, while World Cup winner Kylian Mbappe and Brazilian defender Marquinhos made it for Paris St Germain.

England international Jadon Sancho was nominated for the Kopa Trophy for young players along with Arsenal midfielder Matteo Guendouzi, Everton striker Moise Kean and Atletico Madrid’s Joao Felix, who like De Ligt also made the senior list.

USA’s Megan Rapinoe celebrates with her adidas Golden Boot award, adidas Golden Ball award, and Fifa Women’s World Cup Trophy after the final (PA)

Goalkeepers at four English clubs were nominated for the Yashin award as Liverpool’s Alisson, Ederson of Manchester City, Chelsea keeper Kepa Arrizabalaga and Lloris were selected alongside Manuel Neuer, Samir Handanovic, Jan Oblak, Andre Onana, Wojciech Szczesny and Ter Stegen.

World champions the United States and Champions League winners Lyon dominated the nominations for the women’s award, with England’s Lucy Bronze and Ellen White in the running.

USA’s Megan Rapinoe, Alex Morgan, Tobin Heath and Rose Lavelle all made the shortlist, while Bronze was one of six Lyon players to join them along with Ada Hegerberg, who claimed the award last year, Amandine Henry, Sarah Bouhaddi, Dzsenifer Marozsan and Wendie Renard.

Manchester City’s White and Arsenal’s Vivianne Miedema also made the top 20, as did Brazil star Marta.

Mohamed SalahSadio ManeVirgil Van Dijk

