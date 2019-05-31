NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Liverpool owner says Jurgen Klopp is ‘perfect match’ for club

Friday, May 31, 2019 - 12:47 PM

Liverpool owner John W Henry believes manager Jurgen Klopp is a “perfect match” for the club.

Henry was full of credit for the German as he prepares to take the side into their second successive Champions League final against Tottenham on Saturday.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Henry said: “I’m just glad we’re still standing on the last day of the season.

“We’re playing great football and the guys have waited to get back here so I feel good about tomorrow.”

The American praised the impact of Klopp at Anfield, adding: “It was a perfect match for his personality, his persona and the kind of football that he wants to play.

Wijnaldum admits Champions League football was never his dream

“He’s just been a tremendous head of the club from the perspective of the fans and organisationally.”

Henry added the second successive European final did not make up for Liverpool finishing second in the Premier League.

The Reds were just a point behind champions Manchester City in the 2018-19 title race, and Henry said: “We’ll be focused on winning next year.

“Not winning the Premier League this year gives us an even larger goal for next year, sort of like going back to the Champions League final this year was something that our guys set their minds to.”

- Press Association

