Liverpool ‘not for sale’ despite reports in America

Friday, November 09, 2018 - 05:52 PM

Liverpool have dismissed a report that suggested owner Fenway Sports Group is willing to sell the club.

A New York Post article claimed principle owner John W Henry is “privately entertaining offers in an informal process” for the Premier League high-flyers and has an asking price in excess of two billion US dollars.

However, the speculation has drawn short shrift from Liverpool.

A spokesman commented: “On behalf of the club’s ownership I can completely dismiss this unfounded speculation.

“To repeat once again, the club is not for sale, including any ‘quiet process’ or anything of that nature.”

FSG acquired the club in October 2010, ending an acrimonious period under the ownership of American businessmen George Gillett and Tom Hicks.

Liverpool have made an unbeaten start to the Premier League season, with eight wins and three draws in their opening 11 fixtures.

They reached the Champions League final last term and are in a favourable position to reach the knockout stages of this season’s edition.

- Press Association


