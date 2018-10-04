Home»Sport

Liverpool midfielder Naby Keita taken to hospital with back injury

Thursday, October 04, 2018 - 12:58 AM

Liverpool midfielder Naby Keita was taken to hospital for further examination of a back injury sustained in the 1-0 Champions League defeat to Napoli in Italy.

The Guinea international, on his debut in the competition for the club he joined in the summer, lasted just 19 minutes before going to ground on the pitch and eventually being taken off on the medical cart.

Press Association Sport understands Keita was subsequently transported to a local hospital as a precaution after complaining of severe pain.

The team have an overnight stay in Naples so Keita’s condition will be assessed again in the morning.

There is no indication yet whether the injury will rule him out of Sunday’s top-of-the-table clash at home to Manchester City.

- Press Association


