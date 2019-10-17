News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Liverpool, Man City and Celtic fined by UEFA

By Press Association
Thursday, October 17, 2019 - 06:07 PM

Liverpool, Manchester City and Celtic have been fined by UEFA for incidents in recent European matches.

The Reds were fined €10,000 for “field invasion by spectators” after a couple of fans ran onto the pitch both during and at the end of their Champions League game at home to Red Bull Salzburg.

Salzburg were fined €3,250 for their supporters throwing objects in the 4-3 defeat at Anfield.

City were ordered to pay €15,750 after their fans were ruled to have been guilty of throwing objects, specifically seats torn out by Dinamo Zagreb supporters who them hurled them into the home section in the 2-0 defeat at the Etihad Stadium.

Dinamo received the most severe penalty, however, after they were charged with acts of damages and the throwing of objects.

UEFA’s control, ethics and disciplinary body banned the club from selling tickets to away fans for its next UEFA competition match – suspended for a probationary period of one year – and fined them €20,000.

Dinamo were also ordered to contact City within 30 days for the settlement of the damage caused by their supporters.

Celtic have been fined €12,000 by UEFA after their fans set off fireworks in the 2-0 Europa League win over Cluj earlier this month.

It is the second such fine the Parkhead club have received from the governing body this season after they were punished for fans setting off flares and throwing objects during the 4-1 Europa League play-off second-leg win over AIK in Stockholm in August.

Celtic have since urged their supporters to stop using pyrotechnics and vowed to introduce further measures to prevent a repeat of such behaviour.

They will resume their European campaign at home to Lazio on October 24 before heading to Rome for the return match on November 7, when a partial stadium closure will be enforced after the Italian club were charged by UEFA over alleged racist chanting from supporters during their 2-1 Europa League victory over Rennes.

