Liverpool love-in for Adrian as keeper caps ‘crazy week’ with penalty heroics

By Press Association
Thursday, August 15, 2019 - 10:17 AM

Liverpool goalkeeper Adrian admitted his first week at Liverpool had been a crazy one after he helped his new club win the Super Cup with a save in the penalty shoot-out victory over Chelsea.

The former West Ham keeper had found himself without a club after leaving the London Stadium but Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp brought him to Anfield as back up to Alison Becker.

But when the Brazilian was injured during the 4-1 win over Norwich, Adrian came in and then started the Super Cup match against Chelsea in Istanbul, picking up a winner’s medal after saving Tammy Abraham’s spot-kick as the Reds won the shoot-out 5-4 after the game ended 2-2 following extra time.

Adrian was Liverpool’s hero as he saved Tammy Abraham’s penalty in the shoot-out (Nick Potts/PA)
Adrian told BT Sport: “Welcome to Liverpool. It was a crazy week.”

Adrian praised his team-mates, adding: “With them, it’s so easy to play at the back.

“I’m really happy to play for Liverpool and really happy for their fans.”

Adrian revealed he had tried to pull out of the challenge on Abraham which led to the penalty for Chelsea’s second equaliser during extra time.

Jordan Henderson was full of praise for Adrian after his penalty shoot-out heroics (Peter Byrne/PA)
He said: “I tried to stop when I saw him. I touched him but he was looking for that.”

The game had gone to extra time after a Sadio Mane double had cancelled out Olivier Giroud’s opener for Chelsea before Jorginho’s penalty took it to a shoot-out.

Klopp and captain Jordan Henderson both praised the part played by Adrian.

Klopp said: “It’s so nice for him. I don’t think he won a lot in his life so to win this big one is so nice for him.”

Frank Lampard took positives from his side’s performance in Istanbul (Nick Potts/PA)
The Liverpool manager paused his TV interview to call out the keeper’s name and referenced a scene from the hit film Rocky.

Klopp shouted: “Adrian! It’s like in Rocky.”

Henderson added: “I’m delighted for Adrian who’s just come into the club and he’s the hero.”

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard took positives out of his side’s performance.

He said: “I’m the worst loser in the world and I hate it. The way they played, the spirit, the desire, the quality.

“I know we lost and that’s it but (we take) confidence for the season. We have got real quality in there. Sometimes football is little moments of luck.”

- Press Association

