Liverpool legends to take on Ireland XI at Aviva to raise funds for Sean Cox

A team of Liverpool Legends will take on a team of Republic of Ireland Legends in a unique game at Aviva Stadium in a fundraising drive for Sean Cox.

Former Reds will line up against an Ireland XI legends team on Friday, April 12. Proceeds raised from the game donated to the Sean Cox Rehabilitation Trust.

A gala dinner in aid of the SupportSean campaign will be held in Dublin on the evening prior to the match.

Sean Cox

Full details of the legends game including the squads, ticket sales and the gala dinner will be announced in due course.

Sean, who hails from County Meath, was badly injured whilst attending a UEFA Champions League game at Anfield and there has been a huge swell of support in the aftermath to aid his recovery.

Sean's wife Martina Cox said the family has received "overwhelming support" from liverpool fans.

"Sean has been supporting Liverpool all of his life and to have this match in Dublin in his name will be a special day," hse said.

It's going to be a very long and slow process for Sean's recovery and I’d like to thank the overwhelming support that Liverpool fans have shown.

"I’d also like to thank the club, players and those former players who will be playing in the match for their continued support.

"We are also working with LFC on a number of other initiatives that will help to support Sean’s care in the years ahead."

FAI CEO John Delaney said the game is for a "fantastic cause".

"We have a strong relationship with Liverpool, having hosted Jurgen Klopp's team at Aviva Stadium for the last two years in sold-out games against Athletic Club and Napoli.

For this game, we will have an Ireland XI led by current Republic of Ireland manager Mick McCarthy and it should be a great night for a fantastic cause.

The Chief Executive Officer at Liverpool FC, Peter Moore, said the club is "behind Sean and his family".

"We hope this unique Legends game in Ireland’s capital will be a huge success and help generate vital funds to support Sean's rehabilitation," he said.

"The solidarity shown from supporters throughout the world for Sean is incredible and we thank everyone for their continued support, including the Football Association of Ireland and its CEO John Delaney, in helping to arrange this game."

There have been a number of fundraising initiatives for Sean that have taken place in recent months, including Liverpool raising €59k and a football tournament in Ratoath Harps AFC. Anyone can support the Appeal here