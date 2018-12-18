Liverpool legend Ian Rush backs Klopp to thwart Bayern

Liverpool legend Ian Rush hopes Jurgen Klopp’s local knowledge will edge his old club past German powerhouse Bayern Munich in the Champions League last 16.

Bayern trail Borussia Dortmund by nine points in the Bundesliga but topped their Champions League group, unlike Liverpool, meaning last season’s semi-finalists will have home advantage in the second leg on Wednesday, March 13.

“It is very dangerous. Bayern Munich are a fantastic team,” Rush said at yesterday’s draw in Nyon. “They have got hope because they are Bayern Munich,” he said. “They have got Lewandowski - he is the top scorer in this tournament at the moment.

“With Jurgen in charge as well, a German manager, I am sure he will know all about the German teams. Hopefully that can be to our advantage.

“Jurgen has got the team playing for each other. They don’t play as individuals, they play as a team and he has got a great team spirit.

“We are a lot stronger than we were last year. Not just the 11 players but we have now got 18 or 19 players. Everyone is battling for a place in the side and I think that comes down to the management and the coaching staff.

“I do think Bayern Munich have a chance but Liverpool have got to keep playing. They have the Premier League to play in and we will take one game at a time.

“Hope fully from a Liverpool point of view they are still firing on all cylinders.”

Klopp, who became well acquainted with Bayern during a titantic rivalry when he was manager of Borussia Dortmund, accepts Liverpool have been handed a stiff assignment.

“Difficult. Good draw. It was clear it would be difficult [and] they are obviously a top side. For me it’s nice, going to Germany. But it’s just the draw. So we have now time to prepare the game, a lot of time obviously, and hopefully we have all our players available then.

“It will be a tough one, an interesting one, and I am looking forward to it.”

And he played down the value of his spell as the domestic thorn in Bayern’s side.

This is a different Bayern than what I played. We all know the stadium, the atmosphere will be great.



It’s a really nice trip for all our supporters, it’s a wonderful city, so that’s all good. The flight is not too long and we obviously know more about German football than about any other league, that’s true, but that doesn’t make a big, massive difference.



In the end, the boys have to decide it on the pitch. Let’s give it a try.

The Liverpool boss refused to entertain the idea that the Bundesliga winter break would hand Bayern a significant advantage.

“The winter break doesn’t make a massive difference. It makes only a massive difference with injuries and stuff like that, German clubs have the time, two or three weeks, to bring players back and stuff like that while in the same moment we have 10 games. But in February it should not have a massive influence.”

Both clubs have won Europe’s flagship competition five times, meaning this is a true heavyweight clash.

“100%. In the last couple of years they have dominated the German league in the best period of German football. Everybody was talking about Germany being in a really good moment and Bayern was dominating the league, that’s the truth. It’s nice. It’s obviously long ago that I played Bayern in a competitive game, so I’m looking forward to it.”

Former Bayern player Xherdan Shaqiri and several members of Klopp’s backroom team will also be on familiar territory at the Allianz Arena.

“It’s nice for Mona [Nemmer] and Korny [Andreas Kornmayer] and Shaq. I will meet former players [too] and it’s good. But at the end it’s a football game on the highest level and we have to play it. We knew it before, it’s not that anybody thought ‘thank God it’s Liverpool’, so we don’t think ‘thank God it’s Bayern’. It’s a tough one, but that’s how it should be. It’s the last 16 of the Champions League so there are only tough teams in and I’m really excited about it.”