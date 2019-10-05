Liverpool leave it late to keep winning run going

James Milner scored a penalty four minutes into added time to extend Liverpool’s club-record winning run to 17 matches and ruin Brendan Rodgers’ return to Anfield.

The midfielder held his nerve to snatch a 2-1 win – a 17th in succession in the Premier League – after James Maddison’s late goal had cancelled out Sadio Mane’s first-half opener.

Four years and a day since he was sacked by the Reds, Rodgers looked like he had become the first manager since his Foxes predecessor Claude Puel in January to prevent Liverpool winning at Anfield.

But for the second successive week Jurgen Klopp’s side benefited from a stroke of luck as an error by substitute Marc Albrighton led to the winger fouling Mane and presenting Milner with an opportunity he rarely passes up.

An angry confrontation followed, with Leicester’s Ayoze Perez having to be dragged away by team-mates before continuing to argue with Liverpool’s Andy Robertson as the teams left the field.

Mane took his personal tally to 17 in his last 15 starts on this ground in scoring his 50th Premier League goal for the club on his 100th appearance but he and his team-mates should have made sure of the result before Maddison’s late intervention.

Milner’s strike extended their 100 per cent record to eight matches and increased their advantage over Manchester City to eight points, although they have a chance to reduce it at home to Wolves on Sunday.