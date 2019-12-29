News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Liverpool investigating alleged incident between Jonny and Anfield ball boy

By Press Association
Sunday, December 29, 2019 - 08:12 PM

Liverpool are investigating an alleged incident between Wolves defender Jonny and a ball boy during the Reds’ 1-0 win at Anfield.

The PA news agency understands the club are looking into claims the Spaniard came into contact with the youngster while trying to retrieve a ball in front of the Sir Kenny Dalglish Stand.

“The club is aware of the incident and will follow established protocols in terms of gathering the relevant information,” Liverpool said in a statement given to PA.

“While that process takes place we will be making no further comment.”

It is understood Wolves are aware of the alleged incident but are awaiting further feedback from Liverpool.

