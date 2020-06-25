News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

'Liverpool has made the beautiful game more beautiful than ever', says owner John Henry

By Colm O'Connor
Thursday, June 25, 2020 - 10:53 PM

'Liverpool has made the beautiful game more beautiful than ever', says owner John Henry
Liverpool fans let off flares outside Anfield to celebrate the Premier League title. Photo: Martin Rickett/PA Wire

Liverpool owner John W. Henry has paid an emotional tribute to the new Premier League champions tweeting that “LFC has made the beautiful game more beautiful than ever.” 

Within minutes of Manchester City’s defeat away to Chelsea last night confirming Liverpool as champions for the first time in 30 years, the billionaire American tweeted his appreciation of Jürgen Klopp’s squad.

Henry tweeted: “This was a season for the ages and for the faithful of Liverpool Football Club. It has been an incredible year of magnificent achievement culminating tonight in capturing the Premier League title. 

“The world has watched the fierce determination of this club on the field for every single match – the preparation, the resolve and the talent of those who put together perhaps the greatest league performance ever in any country's history. 

“This in addition to winning a European championship, a Super Cup and a world championship -- the totality of this accomplishment has brought respite and joy to so many in a year filled with so much tragedy. LFC has made the beautiful game more beautiful than ever. 

“It is said, 'We are Liverpool.' You, the supporters are Liverpool in every sense and you continue to drive the club forward -- a historic club making history once again.”

More on this topic

Klopp: Liverpool league title 'more than I could have ever dreamed of'Klopp: Liverpool league title 'more than I could have ever dreamed of'

Manchester City did not match Liverpool’s desire for title, admits Pep GuardiolaManchester City did not match Liverpool’s desire for title, admits Pep Guardiola

‘Let the party begin!’: Steven Gerrard among those celebrating ‘incredible’ Liverpool title‘Let the party begin!’: Steven Gerrard among those celebrating ‘incredible’ Liverpool title

Let the celebrations begin as Liverpool finally end 30 years of hurtLet the celebrations begin as Liverpool finally end 30 years of hurt


Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

TOPIC: Soccer

More in this Section

Dalo's Hurling Show: Daithí Regan on big days, learning from mistakes and finding happiness Dalo's Hurling Show: Daithí Regan on big days, learning from mistakes and finding happiness

Kane is able to fire Tottenham into Champions League, insists Hugo LlorisKane is able to fire Tottenham into Champions League, insists Hugo Lloris

Pep Guardiola calls on Manchester City to overcome Sergio Aguero absencePep Guardiola calls on Manchester City to overcome Sergio Aguero absence

Lampard hails ‘brave’ Sterling in equality battle but warns against naming namesLampard hails ‘brave’ Sterling in equality battle but warns against naming names


Lifestyle

MUSIC NEWS: It’s 50 years since Queen were formed and the British band are to be honoured with a series of 13 stamps from the Royal Mail. Pictures of band members and album covers will adorn the stamps which to on sale on July 8.Scene and Heard: Entertainment news making headlines this week

Life during lockdown has been as busy as ever for Ireland’s animators as they service broadcasters, film companies, and advertising, writes Esther McCarthyLockdown hasn't slowed Ireland's animation nation

Survive summer in one-piece.Trend of the Week – In the Swim

This is an extract from a memoir written by two of Ireland’s most respected doctors, Dr Kate McGarry and Dr Finbar Lennon, with an introduction from Finbar. They were married for over 40 years. Dr Kate McGarry was President of the Irish Heart Foundation in 2015 and was a Fellow of the Royal College of Physicians for thirty-two years. Finbar took over the writing of her memoir when Kate’s health failed and she sadly passed away.Til death do us part: When a doctor becomes a patient and writes about it

More From The Irish Examiner

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, June 24, 2020

  • 5
  • 6
  • 15
  • 32
  • 39
  • 47
  • 31

Full Lotto draw results »