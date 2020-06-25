'Liverpool has made the beautiful game more beautiful than ever', says owner John Henry

Liverpool fans let off flares outside Anfield to celebrate the Premier League title. Photo: Martin Rickett/PA Wire

Liverpool owner John W. Henry has paid an emotional tribute to the new Premier League champions tweeting that “LFC has made the beautiful game more beautiful than ever.”

Within minutes of Manchester City’s defeat away to Chelsea last night confirming Liverpool as champions for the first time in 30 years, the billionaire American tweeted his appreciation of Jürgen Klopp’s squad.

Henry tweeted: “This was a season for the ages and for the faithful of Liverpool Football Club. It has been an incredible year of magnificent achievement culminating tonight in capturing the Premier League title.

“The world has watched the fierce determination of this club on the field for every single match – the preparation, the resolve and the talent of those who put together perhaps the greatest league performance ever in any country's history.

“This in addition to winning a European championship, a Super Cup and a world championship -- the totality of this accomplishment has brought respite and joy to so many in a year filled with so much tragedy. LFC has made the beautiful game more beautiful than ever.

“It is said, 'We are Liverpool.' You, the supporters are Liverpool in every sense and you continue to drive the club forward -- a historic club making history once again.”

The world has watched the fierce determination of this club on the field for every single match – the preparation, the resolve and the talent of those who put together perhaps the greatest league performance ever in any country's history. — John W. Henry (@John_W_Henry) June 25, 2020