Liverpool handed FA Cup third-round clash with Everton

Rivals Liverpool and Everton will meet in the FA Cup third round.

Jurgen Klopp’s Premier League leaders will have home advantage in the cup Merseyside derby, which will take place from January 3-6.

Holders Manchester City landed a home tie against Port Vale, while Manchester United will visit Wolves, the club that knocked them out of last season’s competition at the quarter-final stage.

The draw, conducted at Manchester City’s Etihad Stadium by Tony Adams and Micah Richards, landed dream opportunities for some of the non-league sides in the hat.

National League AFC Fylde will mark their first third-round appearance with a trip to Sheffield United, with National League North Boston hosting Newcastle if they beat Rochdale in a second-round replay.

Elsewhere, Eastleigh or Crewe will entertain Championship strugglers Barnsley, with Hartlepool going to Oxford if they get past Exeter, and Solihull Moors or Rotherham hosting Hull.

Leicester, second in the Premier League, entertain Wigan, with Frank Lampard’s Chelsea welcoming Nottingham Forest to Stamford Bridge.

Premier League relegation candidates Watford host League One Tranmere, Southampton are at home to Huddersfield and Brighton meet Sheffield Wednesday.

League Two Newport, FA Cup conquerors of Leicester and Middlesbrough last season, visit Millwall, with all-Championship ties including Swansea’s trip to QPR, Charlton hosting West Brom and Brentford tackling Stoke.