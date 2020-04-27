News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Liverpool halt Anfield Road stand redevelopment for a year

By Press Association
Monday, April 27, 2020 - 05:29 PM

Liverpool have halted the planned redevelopment of their Anfield Road stand for a year.

The club have announced the coronavirus pandemic has forced them to delay the expansion.

The earliest target to complete the project – which will take Anfield’s capacity to 61,000 – is now the summer of 2023 having been initially pencilled in to be finished in 2022.

Liverpool’s chief operating officer Andy Hughes told the club’s official website: “We have experienced a number of delays to the planned project as a direct result of the Covid-19 lockdown.

“Given the challenges that many sectors are facing right now, including the construction, procurement and public sectors, we are taking a responsible approach to pause the project for at least 12 months.

“The complex build programme for Anfield Road is an 18-month process and needs two clear summer closed season windows in order for it to be successful.

“This is why we are pausing on the project for at least 12 months so the earliest we could complete the programme is summer 2023 rather than summer 2022 as originally planned.

The development of the Anfield Road stand has been halted for a year (PA)
“Given the planning application is no longer time-critical, it is our intention to submit our planning application at some stage during the next 12 months.

“We will use this period to review and consider options. When the football calendar and the wider delays to the construction and supply chain industries begin to plateau, we will provide further updates.

“We understand this is disappointing for many, as it is for us, but would like to thank all our key stakeholders, including local neighbours in Anfield, our supporters, the City Council and others for their great cooperation in the pre-planning stages.

“Our priority remains on the health and wellbeing of our people, the local community and supporters at this challenging time. Our thoughts are with all those affected by Covid-19.”

