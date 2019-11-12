News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Liverpool forward Mo Salah ruled out for Egypt

By Press Association
Tuesday, November 12, 2019 - 07:44 PM

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah has been ruled out of Egypt’s two games during this international break due to injury.

The 27-year-old has picked up a knock that will prevent him facing Kenya and Comoros, the Egyptian Football Association (EFA) has said.

Salah was pictured with an ice pack on his ankle after he was substituted in the closing stages of the Reds’crucial 3-1 win over title rivals Manchester City in the Premier League on Sunday.

Mohamed Salah with ice on his ankle after Sunday’s game (Peter Byrne/PA)
A statement on the EFA’s Twitter account read: “The medical staff of our national team, under the leadership of Dr Mohamed Abul-Ela, confirmed the lack of readiness of Mohamed Salah to play the matches against Kenya and Comoros after intensive tests.”

The statement said the injury needed “a period of treatment to recover”.

It continued: “The player had come to the camp this morning (Tuesday) after arriving in Cairo late yesterday evening and watched the evening training that the team played at the Burj Al Arab Stadium.”

Egypt host Kenya on Thursday and then face Comoros on Monday, both in African Cup of Nations qualifiers.

Premier League leaders Liverpool are not in action again until November 23, when they travel to Crystal Palace.

