Liverpool fined for fielding ineligible player against MK Dons in cup clash

By Press Association
Wednesday, October 02, 2019 - 06:39 PM

Liverpool have been fined £200,000, of which £100,000 is suspended, for fielding an ineligible player in a Carabao Cup match against MK Dons on September 25.

The issue surrounds midfielder Pedro Chirivella, who came off the bench in the 63rd minute of the 2-0 victory, and the absence of an international transfer certificate – required after the 22-year-old returned from a loan spell with Spanish club Extremadura last season.

The English Football League said in a statement: “Following a comprehensive review of all the evidence, the board determined that it wasn’t appropriate to expel the club from the competition because of a number of mitigating factors.”

Liverpool requested the paperwork in July but the process can only be completed with the Football Association’s intervention and that, the PA news agency understands, is where the club believe the error has been made.

EFL rules give it “full powers” to investigate – which could have meant anything from a reprimand to expulsion from the competition.

A statement from the EFL continued: “In particular, the board noted that the club had sought the assistance of the Football Association in securing the return of the international clearance prior to the start of this season, and the club had been able to include the player on team sheets for Premier League Two matches (under Premier League rules) and one Leasing.com Trophy match, which resulted in the breach not being identified until the club reported the issue to the EFL and Premier League following the MK Dons match.

“As a result, the club has also been found guilty of misconduct in relation to the same breach for having fielded the player in the defeat against Oldham in the Leasing.com Trophy on August 7, with the sanction incorporated into the financial penalty.

“The club will be liable for the suspended sum of £100,000, plus an additional sanction, if they were to again field an ineligible player in the Carabao Cup between now and the end of next season.”

Kenny feeling 'absolutely fine' after health scare

footballMK DonsPedro ChirivellaLeague CupTOPIC: Liverpool FC

