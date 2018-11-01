Home»Sport

Liverpool FC announce total amount raised for Sean Cox appeal

Thursday, November 01, 2018 - 04:17 PM
By Breda Graham
Liverpool FC has revealed that it raised £59,000 (€67,154) for the Sean Cox Appeal at last weekend's Liverpool v Cardiff City game at Anfield.

The collection at Saturday's game was supported by volunteers from Liverpool FC, its official charity the LFC Foundation and the Liverpool FC Supporters Union Spirit of Shankly.

Liverpool FC thanked everyone who participated in the collection, either as collectors or donors and said that fans can still support the appeal through the dedicated GoFundMe page.

Sean Cox sustained serious and life-altering injuries earlier this year while attending a football game in Liverpool.

Over the past number of months, Sean has been taking small steps on a road to recovery.

His journey will be a difficult one and the focus will continue on ensuring the best possible care to maximise the potential in Sean’s recovery.

Sean recently commenced a rehabilitation programme in Dun Laoghaire and will continue to require ongoing and intensive long-term care and support.

