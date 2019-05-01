NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Liverpool fans urged to show ‘respect’ after minor disturbances in Barcelona

Wednesday, May 01, 2019 - 10:21 AM

Liverpool chief executive Peter Moore has called on fans in Barcelona to “act in a manner befitting LFC” after minor disturbances in the city on Tuesday.

Videos have circulated on social media apparently showing individual supporters, in different incidents, pushing locals into a fountain at Placa Reial, just off La Rambla.

Later in the evening police cordoned off the square and forced all fans back on to the main tourist strip before walking them up the street to Placa de Catalunya, a main transport hub, where they dispersed.

Merseyside Police are understood to be aware of the existence of the video, as, apparently, is Moore.

“We proudly sing that we’ve conquered all of Europe. But let’s treat this beautiful city with the respect that it deserves, and act in a manner that is befitting of LFC,” the Reds chief executive wrote on Twitter.

“By all means have a good time, but we are Liverpool, and as such, let’s visit here with grace and humility.”

On Tuesday, as thousands of fans began to arrive in the city for the Champions League semi-final first leg, Merseyside Police’s dedicated Twitter account for LFC fans tweeted the advice: “Eat, drink and enjoy all areas in the city centre. Respect monuments.”

