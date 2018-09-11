Home»Sport

Liverpool fans need to see this artist’s cartoon representation of the Reds XI

Tuesday, September 11, 2018 - 05:53 PM

As many football fans get older they swap Saturday cartoons for Saturday football, but one artist has shown the two can be embraced simultaneously.

Reddit user looneyloofa101 is the genius behind the art in question. A fan of cartoons and animation, they started supporting Liverpool a year or so after the 2006 World Cup.

Thankfully for the rest of us, those passions have been combined, producing this spectacular piece of Reds artwork.

(looneyloofa101/Reddit)

Using the art styles of popular cartoons such as Rick and Morty, Futurama and Adventure Time, looneyloofa101 brought some of Liverpool’s best players to life in entirely different universes.

“Drawing X in the Y art style is sort of a game or challenge for people in the artists’ circle of the internet,” looneyloofa101 told the Press Association.

The artwork was a big hit with people on social media, including Reddit where it gained thousands of upvotes.

Comment from discussion clown_pants’s comment from discussion "The Liverpool Starting Eleven Drawn in Different Cartoon Art Styles".

Comment from discussion parkhead93’s comment from discussion "The Liverpool Starting Eleven Drawn in Different Cartoon Art Styles".

But what did the artist make of their own work?

“(With Salah’s cartoon) I felt like I absolutely nailed both the art style and interpreting his looks into it,” said looneyloofa101.

“It’s hard to do both. With Robbo (Andrew Robertson) for instance, I thought I nailed the style, but it didn’t really look like Robbo very much.

“(Naby) Keita’s a grower. I didn’t like how it looked in the sketch, but as I did the colouring and line art, it began to look better and better as it reached completion.”

Comment from discussion redditaccountplease’s comment from discussion "The Liverpool Starting Eleven Drawn in Different Cartoon Art Styles".

It certainly has caught the imagination of the internet, and that’s enough to leave looneyloofa101 happy with their effort.

“At best, it’ll bring joy to anyone who sees it, give them a lot of laughs and amuse them, which is the most important thing,” they said.

You’ll never see James Milner in quite the same way again.

- Press Association


