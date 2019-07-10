News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Liverpool fan handed three-year football banning order after fountain incident

Liverpool fan handed three-year football banning order after fountain incident
Wednesday, July 10, 2019 - 01:27 PM

A Liverpool man has been issued with a three-year football banning order following two incidents in May.

Merseyside Police confirmed 57-year-old Anthony Mullen, from Aigburth, appeared at South Sefton Magistrates Court in Bootle on Wednesday where the sanction was imposed.

It relates to two incidents, the first a high-profile one when videos emerged on social media of a Liverpool fan pushing a local man into a fountain ahead of the Champions League semi-final first leg in Barcelona.

Police also investigated an incident where the fan was reported to have pulled down the trousers of a steward near Anfield on the final day of the season at home to Wolves.

“These were shocking incidents during which two innocent men were targeted and humiliated by Mullen,” said Superintendent Paul White.

“The vast majority of Liverpool fans travelled to Barcelona and behaved appropriately and respectfully, however the behaviour shown by Mullen is unacceptable and will not be tolerated, whether it be at home or away games.

“We work closely with Liverpool FC and all our football teams and pride ourselves on being an inclusive city that is passionate about football, and would like to remind anyone thinking about engaging in this type of behaviour that we will pursue such incidents and bring offenders to justice.

“We do not want the mindless acts of a few to adversely affect the enjoyment of other fans and members of the public.

“I would like to thank the members of the public, including Liverpool fans, who helped us to identify Mullen and would also encourage any members of the community with information on such incidents to speak with officers or stewards at the ground, or to call 101.

“Anyone with information who does not wish to speak with us directly can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

PA

More on this topic

Fenerbahce insist they can not afford to make a move for Mesut OzilFenerbahce insist they can not afford to make a move for Mesut Ozil

Rashford fired up by success of City and LiverpoolRashford fired up by success of City and Liverpool

Ward-Prowse takes England motivation from Nations League omissionWard-Prowse takes England motivation from Nations League omission

Newcastle set to make formal approach for Wednesday boss BruceNewcastle set to make formal approach for Wednesday boss Bruce

CourtTOPIC: Soccer

More in this Section

O’Keeffe and Brennan win June Player of the Month awardsO’Keeffe and Brennan win June Player of the Month awards

New five-year Silverstone deal secures future of British Grand PrixNew five-year Silverstone deal secures future of British Grand Prix

Mayo's running style could cause Kerry a mountain of problemsMayo's running style could cause Kerry a mountain of problems

Fenerbahce insist they can not afford to make a move for Mesut OzilFenerbahce insist they can not afford to make a move for Mesut Ozil


Lifestyle

Kinde provides a supportive digital community for managing issues like anxiety and depression, says Liz Connor.A new social media platform has launched for people who want to talk about their mental health

Her new brand Haus Laboratories will be available on Amazon in September.6 of Lady Gaga’s biggest beauty looks as she announces her make-up line

The singer and her famous seven-year-old were matching on the red carpet again last night.5 times Beyoncé and Blue Ivy mastered mother-daughter twinning

A remake of The Lion King will reignite our passion for a species in worrying decline. Sarah Marshall finds a glimmer of hope in the Masai Mara.All hail the magical Kenyan kingdom where lions reign supreme

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, July 06, 2019

  • 7
  • 14
  • 17
  • 19
  • 27
  • 31
  • 10

Full Lotto draw results »