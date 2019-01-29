Liverpool fan, 8, ‘overwhelmed’ by club’s birthday wishes

A young Liverpool fan was “overwhelmed” by the response from his club after fans and players alike messaged him for his eighth birthday.

Oliver Geldard has kyphoscoliosis, a deformity of the spine which has required him to wear a weighted metal frame in hospital for 23 hours a day since October 2 2018. It is a treatment known as halo traction which will require surgery after Oliver’s back has straightened.

After dad Chris Geldard sent a tweet about Oliver’s condition and explaining he was celebrating his birthday on January 28, the pair have been met with thousands of messages.

Players past and present, fans and even Liverpool Football Club itself sent Oliver good wishes and gifts.

Happy birthday Oliver! 👍🎈🎉— Liverpool FC (@LFC) January 28, 2019

All the best Oliver, hope you had a great birthday 🙌🏻🎂 https://t.co/IKRRLqwveo— James Milner (@JamesMilner) January 28, 2019

Happy birthday Oliver... hope you’ve had a great day mate— Robbie Fowler (@Robbie9Fowler) January 28, 2019

“Oliver has been overwhelmed by the reaction,” Mr Geldard, 42, told the Press Association. “LFC players and fans from all around the world have been absolutely fantastic, like a family looking after one of their own.”

Asked which player’s birthday wishes he was most pleased with, Oliver said “the best goalkeeper in the world” – current Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker.

Happy birthday!! 🎉🎈🎁🎊 Best wishes to the little Oliver!! God bless you ❤️🙏🏻— Alisson Becker (@Alissonbecker) January 28, 2019

Along with the messages, Oliver has also been sent birthday presents.

“Ian rush (messaged) me and is sending Oliver a vintage shirt,” said Mr Geldard. “A man I’ve never met has sent £50 for me to take Oliver to Anfield next season.”

Happy birthday Oliver!! Lots love Rushie♥️👍— Ian Rush MBE (@Ian_Rush9) January 28, 2019

Happy 8th Birthday to Oliver 🎂 🎈 Some of the team recently signed a few things - photos + Match Attax cards - send me a DM as I’m sure Oliver would give these a good home on his wall display. YNWA Oliver ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/G56Xg9OLlP — Glen OConnell (@glenoco) January 28, 2019

Mr Geldard, a head chef from Stockport, has also commended the response from those outside of the Liverpool fanbase.

Former Newcastle, Tottenham and Everton midfielder David Ginola wished Oliver well, while fans from rival clubs did the same.

A Very Happy 8th Birthday to you Oliver 👍 DG— David Ginola (@teamginola) January 28, 2019

Happy birthday Oliver your a star kidder💙— Michael Saundo (@mikesaundo) January 28, 2019

If it means anything from an MUFC fan, happy birthday, Oliver!— Stephen Wadsworth (@StephenWadswor2) January 28, 2019

“I think we have heard a lot about the nasty things in football,” said Mr Geldard. “Racism, violence etc which leave a horrible taste in the mouth.

“But for me personally, the fact a Chelsea fan, Manchester United, Manchester city, Newcastle and more have all left my son really positive messages, has given me hope that there is a majority of fans who do let the rivalries stay on the pitch.”

Well, what a crazy day it's been for our brave, LFC mad, 8 year old boy Oliver. Thank you to every body out there who wished him happy birthday including past and present @lfc players. People we've never met, have been InTouch with amazing gesture's. Thank you all.... YNWA pic.twitter.com/XGdPSeJ1de— Chris Geldard (@Cgelly76) January 28, 2019

Once Oliver’s spine has straightened sufficiently he will require surgery.

“We thought we’d be home by now but it’s a complicated problem with his spinal curve,” said Mr Geldard. “We are taking it a day at a time.”

- Press Association