News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Liverpool fail in bid to trademark city’s name

Liverpool fail in bid to trademark city’s name
By Press Association
Thursday, September 26, 2019 - 01:54 PM

Liverpool Football Club’s controversial bid to trademark the word ‘Liverpool’ has been rejected by the British government’s Intellectual Property Office.

The Premier League club insisted their sole aim had been to protect themselves against mass-produced Liverpool FC merchandise and had hoped to trademark the city’s name when used in the context of football products and services.

But, after accepting the IPO’s decision, the club’s chief executive Peter Moore admitted they had underestimated the level of opposition from independent traders within the city, plus local football clubs and Liverpool City Council.

The club said in a statement: “Liverpool Football Club can confirm its application to trademark the word ‘Liverpool’ in the context of football products and services has been unsuccessful.

“The club accepts the decision that has been taken by the Intellectual Property Office, due primarily to what the official judgement cites as ‘the geographical significance’ of Liverpool as a city in comparison to place names that have been trademarked by other football clubs in the UK.

“We will, however, continue to aggressively pursue those large-scale operations which seek to illegally exploit our intellectual property and would urge the relevant authorities to take decisive action against such criminal activity wherever it exists.”

Moore said the club’s intentions had been sincere but they had misunderstood the implications the trademarking would have had on the local community.

Liverpool chief executive Peter Moore, right, insisted the club had acted in good faith (Steven Paston/PA)
Liverpool chief executive Peter Moore, right, insisted the club had acted in good faith (Steven Paston/PA)

“We underestimated the reaction to it,” Moore told the Liverpool Echo. “We had, in very good faith, looked at what we were seeing on a global basis and particularly stuff that was coming into the UK.

“We felt obliged to protect the football club and had looked at other similar situations for clubs that had trademarked their place names in a football context, there are numerous examples.

“We felt that on behalf of the club we needed to do that, but I think it’s fair to say that we underestimated the emotional reaction to it and that’s our bad.”

Moore said the club had met with local businesses to explain their intentions.

“There was no deliberate action to slip it through,” he added. “We filed and got on with our business and obviously as things unfolded the reaction was pretty quick and we immediately engaged with the independent retailers and the local football clubs and met with them.

“(We) reassured them that this was not aimed at them and offered them legal protections for if we had been successful.”

Liverpool mayor Joe Anderson tweeted: “LFC is a global brand and plays a big part in showcasing our city across the world.

“We have a strong relationship with Peter and his team and the club’s importance to the future of this city is without question.

“We will always work together for the people of Liverpool.”

- Press Association

More on this topic

Hoever: Carabao Cup perfect opportunity for Reds to blood youngstersHoever: Carabao Cup perfect opportunity for Reds to blood youngsters

Gerrard flattered after Klopp tips him as Liverpool successorGerrard flattered after Klopp tips him as Liverpool successor

Jurgen Klopp full of praise for the young and the old as Liverpool progressJurgen Klopp full of praise for the young and the old as Liverpool progress

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson closing in on comeback from calf injuryLiverpool goalkeeper Alisson closing in on comeback from calf injury


Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Examiner Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

Premier LeagueLiverpoolTOPIC: Liverpool FC

More in this Section

Barcelona fined €300 by Spanish Football Federation over Griezmann transferBarcelona fined €300 by Spanish Football Federation over Griezmann transfer

Hoever: Carabao Cup perfect opportunity for Reds to blood youngstersHoever: Carabao Cup perfect opportunity for Reds to blood youngsters

Teenager Gilmour thanks Chelsea boss Lampard for showing faithTeenager Gilmour thanks Chelsea boss Lampard for showing faith

Emery asks Arsenal players to vote for club captainEmery asks Arsenal players to vote for club captain


Lifestyle

As one in seven couples have difficulty conceiving, we look at some of the causes that might be at the root of male infertility.Here’s how to tell if you might have a fertility problem

Considering that underwear is meant to be concealed under our clothing (the clue’s in the name), when you think about it there are a lot of famous fashion moments that involve bras and knickers.From Bridget’s big knickers to Judy’s wardrobe malfunction; Here's the most iconic lingerie moments ever

A diagnosis can be devastating for relationships. Margaret Jennings talks to experts about how strong partnerships need to be in their darkest hourExamine Yourself: Impact of a cancer diagnosis on a couple's relationship

Spending hours awaiting planes can be a bore. So instead hire a car and enjoy nearby attractions, suggests Sarah Marshall.How to extend a holiday if your flight is cancelled or delayed at one of these five busy airports

More From The Irish Examiner

HOME THE DAILY DONAL FANZONE DATA CENTRE

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, September 25, 2019

  • 1
  • 13
  • 17
  • 26
  • 30
  • 35
  • 19

Full Lotto draw results »