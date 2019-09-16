News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Liverpool discover potential Club World Cup opponents

Liverpool discover potential Club World Cup opponents
By Press Association
Monday, September 16, 2019 - 02:41 PM

Liverpool will face either Qatar club Al Sadd SC, Hienghene Sport of New Caledonia or Mexico outfit Monterrey in their Club World Cup semi-final in December.

The Reds are guaranteed a passage to the last four of the competition to be held in Qatar by virtue of their triumph in last season’s Champions League, and they learned their fate following a draw in Zurich today.

Hosts Al Sadd and Oceania titlists Hienghene Sport face-off on December 11 for the right to challenge North American champions Monterrey three days later.

Liverpool then await the winners of that clash on December 18 and will either contest the final or third-place play-off on December 21.

Liverpool’s last foray in the tournament ended with a 1-0 defeat to Sao Paulo in Yokohama, Japan, in 2005.

In the other semi-final, the yet to be determined winners of the Copa Libertadores will face either African champions Esperance Sportive de Tunis or whoever is crowned Asian Champions League winners.

READ MORE

The lowdown on Napoli ahead of their Champions League match against Liverpool

- Press Association

More on this topic

Klopp savours quality of Liverpool goals after fightback against NewcastleKlopp savours quality of Liverpool goals after fightback against Newcastle

Seán Cox to make emotional return to Anfield as he moves to England for specialist treatmentSeán Cox to make emotional return to Anfield as he moves to England for specialist treatment

Bobby Duncan closing in on Liverpool exitBobby Duncan closing in on Liverpool exit

Virgil van Dijk’s 50-game dribbling record ended during win against ArsenalVirgil van Dijk’s 50-game dribbling record ended during win against Arsenal

Club World CupfootballLiverpoolFIFA Club World ChampionshipTOPIC: Liverpool FC

More in this Section

Wild card Suzann Pettersen holes winning putt as Europe regain Solheim CupWild card Suzann Pettersen holes winning putt as Europe regain Solheim Cup

Watford hit back from two behind to draw with Arsenal on Flores’ returnWatford hit back from two behind to draw with Arsenal on Flores’ return

5 things we learned from the Premier League this weekend5 things we learned from the Premier League this weekend

Sergio Garcia holds on to claim KLM OpenSergio Garcia holds on to claim KLM Open


Lifestyle

I’m giggling but also it is tinged with tension. I peep out from behind the large sycamore. They are three trees away.Opening Lines: I’m just a bearded wheezing giggly man on the ground

I did my Leaving Cert in June and have just started college this week, so my school experience is extremely fresh in my memory. I went to Davis College in Mallow and it was a fantastic experience. I was the loud obnoxious child at the back of the classroom from day one. I had to (and still do, by the way) have an opinion on everything.Stand up and be counted : The Young Offender's Demi Isaac Oviawe on college and school life

When I was in secondary school I started working part-time as a waitress and I suppose I caught the hospitality bug back then.You've been served: General manager at Inchydoney Island Lodge & Spa Caitriona O’Keeffe

That an American study has found straight women prefer dad bods (“an untoned and slightly plump male physique, especially one that is considered attractive”) to six packs and hard shiny abs comes as no great surprise.Outside the Box: Tone down guys, us girls don’t mind moobs

More From The Irish Examiner

HOME DONAL`S VLOG FANZONE DATA CENTRE

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, September 14, 2019

  • 16
  • 21
  • 24
  • 30
  • 31
  • 43
  • 46

Full Lotto draw results »