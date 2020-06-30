News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Liverpool defender Joel Matip out for the season with foot injury

By Press Association
Tuesday, June 30, 2020 - 11:21 AM

Liverpool defender Joel Matip has been ruled out for the rest of the season with a foot injury.

The 28-year-old was hurt in the newly-crowned champions’ goalless draw at Everton on June 21, their first match after the Premier League resumption.

Matip was forced off in the second half at Goodison Park (Jon Super/NMC Pool)
Matip was absent as the Reds thrashed Crystal Palace 4-0 last week and he is now set to miss their remaining seven games.

Matip told the club’s website, Liverpoolfc.com: “This season I will be not back on the pitch but, for next season, I hope I’m going to be – quite early – a direct help for the team.”

Liverpool face Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on Thursday in their first match since the title was secured.

